Celebrations in Kherson after months of Russian occupation

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

Celebrations in kherson after months of russian occupation

Good Morning America published this video item, entitled “Celebrations in Kherson after months of Russian occupation” – below is their description.

ABC News’ James Longman reports on Ukraine retaking full control of the city.

Good Morning America YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Good Morning America

Co-anchors report the morning’s top headlines from a set in Times Square. The show features a combination of breaking news, interviews, in-depth reporting and weather.

Recent from Good Morning America:

Chicago pie companies compete for best slice in United States of Pie | GMA

Category: Entertainment

Danielle Steel talks new book, ‘The Whittiers’ | GMA

Category: Entertainment

Superfan uses TikTok to ask Lizzo to borrow special dress | GMA

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Good Morning America

Good Morning America (often abbreviated to GMA) is an American morning television program which is broadcast on ABC. It debuted on November 3, 1975.

2 Recent Items: Good Morning America

Chicago pie companies compete for best slice in United States of Pie | GMA

Category: Entertainment

Danielle Steel talks new book, ‘The Whittiers’ | GMA

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Ukraine President Zelenskiy Speaks at Bloomberg NEF

Category: Business, Finance

COP27, Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (17 November 2022)

Category: Agriculture, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.