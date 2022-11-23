Cate Blanchett Takes The Colbert Questionert

by
Cate blanchett takes the colbert questionert

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert published this video item, entitled “Cate Blanchett Takes The Colbert Questionert” – below is their description.

If you don’t know her favorite sandwich, or what she thinks happens when we die, do you really know Cate Blanchett? Find out in this edition of The Colbert Questionert, and check out Cate’s latest film, “TÁR,” which is in theaters now. Watch more episodes of The Colbert Questionert here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U4e4hF3cc6Y&list=PLiZxWe0ejyv_wVOeoEO7tjHq-GZg_GGqK

#Colbert #CateBlanchett #TheColbertQuestionert #TÁR

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Using his sharp wit, Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates. Later, he invites guests to engage in candid conversations and presents musical performances.

Recent from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

Backstage with Daniel Craig & Jake Gyllenhaal!

Category: Entertainment

“American Girl” – Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

Category: Entertainment

Meanwhile… Belgium Has Too Much Cocaine | Musk Down $100 Billion In 2022

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.