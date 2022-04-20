Cardi B TROLLS HERSELF With ‘Shake It’ TikTok Dance

by

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Cardi B TROLLS HERSELF With ‘Shake It’ TikTok Dance” – below is their description.

Cardi B trolls herself on Instagram after attempting the ‘Shake It’ TikTok dance trend.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

Recent from Entertainment Tonight:

How Rihanna Is Handling A$AP Rocky’s Arrest (Source)

Category: Entertainment

A$AP Rocky ARRESTED in Connection to 2021 Shooting

Category: Entertainment

Watch Johnny Depp’s Testimony on Amber Heard’s Alleged Abuse (Day 2 Highlights)

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Cardi B

Cardi B, is an acclaimed American rapper, songwriter, television personality, and actress who is the highest-certified female rapper of all time on the RIAA’s Top Artists (Digital Singles) ranking.

3 Recent Items: Cardi B

Cardi B and Offset FINALLY Reveal Son’s Face and NAME

Category: Entertainment, Media

Cardi B BLASTS Fans After Deleting Twitter

Category: Entertainment, Media

Watch Cardi B, Offset and Kulture RECORD Baby Shark Voiceovers!

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: TikTok

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a Chinese video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance, a Beijing-based Internet technology company founded in 2012 by Zhang Yiming. It is used to create short music, lip-sync, dance, comedy and talent videos of 3 to 15 seconds, and short looping videos of 3 to 60 seconds.

ByteDance first launched Douyin for the Chinese market in September 2016. Later, TikTok was launched in 2017 for iOS and Android in most markets outside of mainland China; however, it only became available worldwide, including the United States, after merging with another Chinese social media service Musical.ly on 2 August 2018.

Download #Ad

3 Recent Items: TikTok

Happy Birthday to Her Majesty, the Queen!

Category: Entertainment

Robin Williams & Matt Damon’s ﻿Emotional Scene | Good Will Hunting | HBO Max

Category: Media, Television

Spring Break Survival Tips | HBO Max

Category: Television

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....