Camilla encourages sexual assault victims to come forward

The Duchess of Cornwall has thanked staff and campaigners at Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral centre in West London.

“I hope what we’ve done today will encourage others to come forward,” Camilla said, as she officially opened the centre with a plaque unveiling.

Her Royal Highness carried out duties, despite Prince Charles testing positive for coronavirus. Report by Daisy Busel.

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

In This Story: Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, GCVO, CSM, PC is a member of the British royal family. She is the second wife of Charles, Prince of Wales, heir apparent to the British throne. A second marriage for both of them, they married on 9 April 2005.

In This Story: London

London is the capital of England and the United Kingdom.

In This Story: Prince Charles

Charles, Prince of Wales is the heir apparent to the British throne as the eldest child of Queen Elizabeth II. He has been Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay since 1952, and he is the oldest and longest-serving heir apparent in British history. He is also the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having held that title since 1958.

The Prince of Wales is known for promoting causes related to organic farming, climate change, alternative medicine and architecture.

