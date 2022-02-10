The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “Camilla encourages sexual assault victims to come forward” – below is their description.

The Duchess of Cornwall has thanked staff and campaigners at Paddington Haven, a sexual assault referral centre in West London.

“I hope what we’ve done today will encourage others to come forward,” Camilla said, as she officially opened the centre with a plaque unveiling.

Her Royal Highness carried out duties, despite Prince Charles testing positive for coronavirus. Report by Daisy Busel.

