TheEllenShow published this video item, entitled “Blindfolded Musical Chairs: Hunky Santa Edition (Season 7)” – below is their description.

These audience members came for a show but they wound up giving one instead. [Original air date: December 14, 2009]

Ellen recently found the archived Season 7 (2009) of her show which has never been seen on the internet! Tune in every weekday as she shares the unseen footage on YouTube all season long.

Watch more Never Before Streamed: https://ellen.tv/3HdDNuF

SUBSCRIBE: https://ellen.tv/3D6Sewq

#ellen #theellenshow #ellendegeneres

More Ellen:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theellenshow/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ellentv/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ellendegeneres

Website: https://www.ellentube.com/

The place for laughs, joy, stars, surprises, and everything Ellen.

TheEllenShow YouTube Channel