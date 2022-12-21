Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Big Brother’s Alyssa Lopez CLAPS BACK at Hater Shaming Her for Hooters Job” – below is their description.

‘Big Brother’ alum Alyssa Lopez shut down a Twitter commenter who poked fun at her returning to her Hooters job. On Sunday, after a Twitter user wrote, ‘A certain person from #bb23 is back working at Hooters,’ the reality star retweeted the comment with a rebuttal. Alyssa wrote, ‘I’m confused why you think I should be embarrassed by this? To be able to pay my rent from 2 shifts at Hooters is amazing!’ Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

