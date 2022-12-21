Big Brother’s Alyssa Lopez CLAPS BACK at Hater Shaming Her for Hooters Job

Big brother's alyssa lopez claps back at hater shaming her for hooters job

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Big Brother’s Alyssa Lopez CLAPS BACK at Hater Shaming Her for Hooters Job” – below is their description.

‘Big Brother’ alum Alyssa Lopez shut down a Twitter commenter who poked fun at her returning to her Hooters job. On Sunday, after a Twitter user wrote, ‘A certain person from #bb23 is back working at Hooters,’ the reality star retweeted the comment with a rebuttal. Alyssa wrote, ‘I’m confused why you think I should be embarrassed by this? To be able to pay my rent from 2 shifts at Hooters is amazing!’

