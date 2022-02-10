Good Morning Britain published this video item, entitled “Ben Wallace Reacts To Proposed New Self-Isolation Rules Revealing He’s ‘Uncomfortable’ | GMB” – below is their description.

Defence Security Ben Wallace says the early end to Covid restrictions are not definite, and the decision will be based on the science.

Broadcast on 10/02/22

Stream Good Morning Britain live, every weekday from 6am on the ITV Hub 📲 http://daytimelink.itv.com/WatchGMBYT

Subscribe now for more! http://bit.ly/1NbomQa

Good Morning Britain YouTube Channel