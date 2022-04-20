Anthony Ramos Doesn’t Need A Warm-Up

In This Story: James Corden

James Corden OBE is an English actor, comedian, writer, and television host. Since 2015, he has hosted The Late Late Show with James Corden, a late-night television talk show on CBS in the United States.

Along with Welsh actress Ruth Jones, Corden co-wrote and co-starred in the critically acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey (2007–2019) for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Comedy Performance.

He has appeared in films, including Gulliver’s Travels (2010), Into the Woods (2014), Kill Your Friends (2015), Peter Rabbit (2018) and its 2020 sequel (in which he voiced the title character), and Cats (2019).

Books #Ad

5 Recent Items: James Corden