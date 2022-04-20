Anthony Ramos Doesn’t Need A Warm-Up

James and Anthony Ramos bond over the advantages of animated voiceover work. Then, Elle Fanning basks in how well she handled her sister Dakota’s fame. And Reggie asks both of our guests a sincere question about acting.

Actor, writer, producer and comedian James Corden engages in hilarious conversations with famous guests followed by comedy sketches and musical performances.

Mary Elle Fanning is an American actress. The younger sister of actress Dakota Fanning, she made her film debut as the younger version of her sister’s character in the drama film I Am Sam. As a child actress, she appeared in several films, including Babel, Phoebe in Wonderland, and Somewhere.

James Corden OBE is an English actor, comedian, writer, and television host. Since 2015, he has hosted The Late Late Show with James Corden, a late-night television talk show on CBS in the United States.

Along with Welsh actress Ruth Jones, Corden co-wrote and co-starred in the critically acclaimed BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey (2007–2019) for which he won the BAFTA Television Award for Best Comedy Performance.

He has appeared in films, including Gulliver’s Travels (2010), Into the Woods (2014), Kill Your Friends (2015), Peter Rabbit (2018) and its 2020 sequel (in which he voiced the title character), and Cats (2019).

