Andor: Andy Serkis Jokes About ‘Messy’ STAR WARS Theory

by
Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “Andor: Andy Serkis Jokes About ‘Messy’ STAR WARS Theory” – below is their description.

ET’s Ash Crossan catches up with Andy Serkis, who is taking on his second ‘Star Wars’ character, Kino Loy, in the ‘Andor’ series, now streaming on Disney+. Serkis previously played Supreme Leader Snoke in the ‘Star Wars’ sequel films, sparking theories that the two characters could be connected. Serkis addresses those ‘messy’ theories, why he’s not helming ‘Venom 3’ after directing ‘Venom: Let Their Be Carnage’ with Tom Hardy, and reflects on the passing of his ‘Black Panther’ co-star, Chadwick Boseman, ahead of the premiere of ‘Wakanda Forever’ on Nov. 11.

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

