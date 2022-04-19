‘An Ember In The Ashes’ Author Sabaa Tahir Surprises Two Huge Fans

by

The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “‘An Ember In The Ashes’ Author Sabaa Tahir Surprises Two Huge Fans” – below is their description.

Last month, Kelly launched her new Stranger Reads initiative by having two strangers in the audience recommend and exchange their favorite books, “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer and “An Ember in the Ashes” by Sabaa Tahir. Audience members Hayley and Kevin are back to share what they thought of each other’s favorite books, and get a special surprise visit from Sabaa Tahir! Sabaa shares her inspiration for writing young adult fantasy with a focus on representation, and dishes on the 15-year journey of writing her new novel “All My Rage.”

