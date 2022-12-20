The Kelly Clarkson Show published this video item, entitled “Amy Poehler Is Excited To Spend Christmas With Family At Childhood Home” – below is their description.

Amy Poehler dishes on her holiday plans, and shares her excitement to reunite with her family at their childhood home in Burlington, Massachusetts for Christmas. She also reveals the thing that annoys her the most during the holidays, and opens up about her dream of playing the piano and rescuing someone in front of a lot of people.

