Amazing update from dentist who received $100k for new practice

During last year's holiday special "When Christmas Comes Around…," Good Neighbor Dr. Giles Willis Jr. received $100,000 to open a new dental practice in his hometown. Dr. Giles dials-in and shares how he is now thankfully swamped with new business, and has since received a community hero award for his hard work.

