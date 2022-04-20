The Jonathan Ross Show published this video item, entitled “Alexander Skarsgård LOVES Punishing Himself Into Shape | The Jonathan Ross Show” – below is their description.

The Northman’s Alexander Skarsgård joins Jonathan on the couch to talk about his cold steak diet, getting into drag as Farrah Fawcett and something saucy for everyone at the end. #TheJRshow #JonathanRoss #AlexanderSkarsgård #TheNorthman Original Broadcast Date: 1 October 2016 Season 11, Episode 4 The Jonathan Ross Show YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.