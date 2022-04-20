The Jonathan Ross Show published this video item, entitled “Alexander Skarsgård LOVES Punishing Himself Into Shape | The Jonathan Ross Show” – below is their description.
The Northman’s Alexander Skarsgård joins Jonathan on the couch to talk about his cold steak diet, getting into drag as Farrah Fawcett and something saucy for everyone at the end.
#TheJRshow #JonathanRoss #AlexanderSkarsgård #TheNorthman
Original Broadcast Date: 1 October 2016
Season 11, Episode 4The Jonathan Ross Show YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.