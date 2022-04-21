Alexander Skarsgård Gives Stephen A Masterclass In Speaking Swedish

by

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert published this video item, entitled “Alexander Skarsgård Gives Stephen A Masterclass In Speaking Swedish” – below is their description.

Our friend Alexander Skarsgård returns for a two-part interview with Stephen Colbert that kicks off with a sincere “thank you” from our host, who sought out Skarsgård’s help when prepping to play a Swede in “Girls5eva.” Catch Alexander in his new film, “The Northman,” which opens in theaters this Friday. #Colbert #TheNorthman #AlexanderSkarsgard

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Using his sharp wit, Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates. Later, he invites guests to engage in candid conversations and presents musical performances.

Recent from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

Netflix Turns To In-Show Ads To Increase Revenue

Category: Entertainment, Media

Jack White “What’s The Trick?”

Category: Entertainment

Florida Goes After Disney Over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Law

Category: Entertainment

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....