Airlines Drop Masks And CDC Puts The People In Charge | Macron’s Thirst Trap Campaign Strategy

by

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert published this video item, entitled “Airlines Drop Masks And CDC Puts The People In Charge | Macron’s Thirst Trap Campaign Strategy” – below is their description.

A genius federal judge ruled that the CDC can’t mandate mask usage on public transportation, and France’s president Emmanuel Macron is pulling out all the stops in his bid to win reelection against his extremist challenger, Marine Le Pen. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Using his sharp wit, Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates. Later, he invites guests to engage in candid conversations and presents musical performances.

Recent from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

Food Court Down Under with Hannah Gadsby

Category: Entertainment

“Don’t Let Anyone Tell You How To Play Your Guitar, Jack” – Prince’s Advice For Jack White

Category: Entertainment

Netflix Turns To In-Show Ads To Increase Revenue

Category: Entertainment, Media

In This Story: CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is the national public health agency of the United States. It is a United States federal agency, under the Department of Health and Human Services, and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

2 Recent Items: CDC

Kindergarten vaccination rates drop below target rate for 2020-2021 l ABC News

Category: News

CDC concludes that requiring masks for travel remains necessary for public health

Category: News

In This Story: Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Jean-Michel Frédéric Macron is a French politician who has been President of France and ex officio Co-Prince of Andorra since 14 May 2017. In the legislative elections a month later, Macron’s party, renamed “La République En Marche!” (LREM), secured a majority in the National Assembly. At the age of 39, Macron became the youngest president in French history.

Books #Ad

4 Recent Items: Emmanuel Macron

Emmanuel Macron consolidates a lead against rival Marine Le Pen in the polls: Peter Allen reacts

Category: News

How would France’s economy fare under Le Pen or Macron? • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

What will Le Pen, Macron do for France’s cost of living crisis? • FRANCE 24 English

Category: Media, News

French election: Polls suggest Macron will win second term

Category: News

In This Story: France

France is a republic and the largest Western European nation. Through expansion and colonisation in the 17th and 18th centuries France became a great power and still retains territories around the world. It has a seat on the UN security council and is the world’s fourth most wealthy country with a high standard of living and strong cultural identity.

6 Recent Items: France

South Africa’s Ramaphosa urges end to war in Ukraine during talks with Zelensky • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Italy looks to Africa in bid end dependency on Russian gas • FRANCE 24 English

Category: Energy, News, Oil & Gas

‘Not Mickeying around’: Florida to strip Disney of special status • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

#TDFFAZ 2022 – Femmes du Tour – Audrey Cordon

Category: Cycling

Satellite images appear to show mass graves near Mariupol • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

The intersectionality of ‘Afro-feminisms’ with professor Rama Salla Dieng • FRANCE 24 English

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....