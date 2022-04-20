Good Morning Britain published this video item, entitled “Adil Challenges Minister On The Lack Of Trust People Have In The Prime Minister | GMB” – below is their description.

Adil Ray challenges Small Business Minister Paul Scully about the lack of trust people have when it comes to the PM and how long the PM can be defended over the partygate scandal.

Broadcast on 20/04/22

Stream Good Morning Britain live, every weekday from 6am on the ITV Hub 📲 http://daytimelink.itv.com/WatchGMBYT

Subscribe now for more! http://bit.ly/1NbomQa

Good Morning Britain YouTube Channel