Adil Challenges Minister On The Lack Of Trust People Have In The Prime Minister | GMB

Adil Ray challenges Small Business Minister Paul Scully about the lack of trust people have when it comes to the PM and how long the PM can be defended over the partygate scandal.

Broadcast on 20/04/22

