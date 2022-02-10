‘Act now’ on climate change, urges William at Dubai Expo2020

by

The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “‘Act now’ on climate change, urges William at Dubai Expo2020” – below is their description.

Prince William has said “change is not happening fast enough” in the fight against climate change and that we must “act now” to avoid crisis.

The Duke of Cambridge made the statement at the Earthshot Prize innovation showcase at the Dubai Expo2020, during an official visit to the United Arab Emirates.

. Report by Beatrice Guzzardi.

The Royal Family Channel YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - The Royal Family Channel

The official Royal Family Channel on YouTube describes itself as “home to Royal news, videos and those classic moments we want to see again.”

They post relatively short video snippets from recent royal events, as well as historical and archive footage when relevant to present times.

Recent from The Royal Family Channel:

Prince Charles opens cultural centre during visit to Winchester

Category: Entertainment

Prince Charles Praises ‘Powerful Ladies’

Category: Entertainment

Charles in praise of ‘powerful ladies’ during Ukrainian cathedral visit

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Climate

Climate is the long-term average of weather, typically averaged over a period of 30 years. More rigorously, it is the mean and variability of meteorological variables over a time spanning from months to millions of years.

8 Recent Items: Climate

UNICEF: Climate Change Will Affect Every Child on Earth

Category: News

How high will oil prices go? | Inside Story

Category: News

UN climate report warns of ‘rapidly closing’ window for action

Category: News

UN agrees to roadmap for global plastic pollution treaty | The World

Category: News

Behind China’s Rise in the Arctic | 101 East

Category: News

There’s a lot of thought about addressing climate change in coastal areas, says Powell

Category: News

Meet the man whose baobab forest provides food and climate protection in Burkina Faso

Category: News

Biden’s State of the Union Address, Russian U.N. Diplomats Accused of Spying | The Tonight Show

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: Climate Change

Climate Change is the name commonly given to the notion that the Earth is undergoing a changing climate as a result of human activity, including notable leaders, scientists and naturalists including Sir David Attenborough.

Climate change includes both the global warming driven by human emissions of greenhouse gases, and the resulting large-scale shifts in weather patterns.

2 Recent Items: Climate Change

UNICEF: Climate Change Will Affect Every Child on Earth

Category: News

How high will oil prices go? | Inside Story

Category: News

In This Story: Prince William

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, KG, KT, PC, ADC is a member of the British royal family. He is the elder son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales. Since birth, he has been second in the line of succession to the British throne.

6 Recent Items: Prince William

The Cambridges visit farm in Wales

Category: Entertainment

St David’s Day: Prince William and Kate visiting a market in Abergavenny

Category: News

Royal Family: Prince George gets cheeky at rugby game with Prince William and Kate

Category: News

Kate Middleton Admits Prince William ‘Worries’ She Has BABY FEVER!

Category: Entertainment

The British Royal Family in the Middle East

Category: Entertainment

Billy Hood’s Family Beg Prince William To Intervene, & Share Update On His Dubai Jail Sentence | GMB

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates, sometimes simply called the Emirates, is a sovereign state in Western Asia located at the eastern end of the Arabian Peninsula. It borders Oman and Saudi Arabia, and has maritime borders in the Persian Gulf with Qatar and Iran.

2 Recent Items: United Arab Emirates

UAE and Others on the situation in Afghanistan – Security Council Media Stakeout (02 March 2022)

Category: News

Watch live: United Nations General Assembly votes on Ukraine resolution | DW News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....