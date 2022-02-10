The Royal Family Channel published this video item, entitled “‘Act now’ on climate change, urges William at Dubai Expo2020” – below is their description.

Prince William has said “change is not happening fast enough” in the fight against climate change and that we must “act now” to avoid crisis. The Duke of Cambridge made the statement at the Earthshot Prize innovation showcase at the Dubai Expo2020, during an official visit to the United Arab Emirates. . Report by Beatrice Guzzardi. The Royal Family Channel YouTube Channel

