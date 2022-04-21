Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “A$AP Rocky ARRESTED in Connection to 2021 Shooting” – below is their description.

A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday at LAX in connection to a shooting in the Hollywood area from 2021. The 33-year-old rapper was returning home from Barbados, where he was vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna. Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

