A$AP Rocky ARRESTED in Connection to 2021 Shooting

by

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “A$AP Rocky ARRESTED in Connection to 2021 Shooting” – below is their description.

A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday at LAX in connection to a shooting in the Hollywood area from 2021. The 33-year-old rapper was returning home from Barbados, where he was vacationing with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

