A cloud over the world cup | new york's massive weed stockpile

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert published this video item, entitled “A Cloud Over The World Cup | New York’s Massive Weed Stockpile” – below is their description.

Rainbow-wearing fans have been refused entry to the World Cup games in Qatar, and the state of New York needs to figure out what to do with a massive stockpile of unsold marijuana. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

Using his sharp wit, Stephen Colbert shares his views on a number of trending news updates. Later, he invites guests to engage in candid conversations and presents musical performances.

