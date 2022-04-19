90 Day Fiancé: Kobe DEFENDS Telling Emily She Gained Weight (Exclusive)

by

Entertainment Tonight published this video item, entitled “90 Day Fiancé: Kobe DEFENDS Telling Emily She Gained Weight (Exclusive)” – below is their description.

ET’s Melicia Johnson speaks with ‘90 Day Fiancé’s Emily and Kobe about joining the franchise and what viewers can expect this season. Kobe responds to the criticism he received after saying Emily gained weight when he reunited with her for the first time in two years. Emily also opens up about having a “type.” ‘90 Day Fiancé’ airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

Entertainment Tonight YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Entertainment Tonight

Entertainment Tonight is an American first-run syndicated news broadcasting newsmagazine program that is distributed by CBS Media Ventures throughout the United States and owned by ViacomCBS Streaming.

Recent from Entertainment Tonight:

Watch Johnny Depp TEAR UP in Court (Trial Highlights)

Category: Entertainment

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna Didn’t See Rapper’s Arrest Coming (Source)

Category: Entertainment

Tamar Braxton Reveals How She’s Keeping Sister Traci’s Memory Alive

Category: Entertainment, Mergers & Acquisitions

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....