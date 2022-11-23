The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon published this video item, entitled “”30 Seconds To…” with Michael Strahan | The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” – below is their description.
Michael Strahan and Jimmy go head-to-head trying to beat each other at 30-second challenges, like stacking un-canned cranberry sauce into a pyramid.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon is an American late-night talk show hosted by Jimmy Fallon, on NBC. The show premiered on February 17, 2014, and is produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television. It is the seventh (and current) incarnation of NBC’s long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.
The program airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET/PT. The show opens with Fallon’s topical monologue, then transitions into comedic sketches/games, concluding with guest interviews and musical performance. On November 2, 2020, NBC announced that Fallon signed a contract extension to remain as host until end of 2021.
James Thomas “Jimmy” Fallon Jr. is an American comedian, actor, television host, writer, and producer. He is known for his work in television as a cast member on Saturday Night Live and as the host of late-night talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and before that Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.
Michael T. Strahan is an American television personality, journalist, and former professional American football player. He played all 15 seasons of his career with the New York Giants of the National Football League.