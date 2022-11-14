OWN published this video item, entitled “20 Questions With Henry Simmons (Cherish The Day) | OWN 20 Questions | OWN” – below is their description.
OWN sat down with the charming Henry Simmons, Ellis Moran on Cherish The Day, in the latest installment of 20 Questions. Tune into “Cherish The Day” on Tuesdays at 9/8c only on OWN.
OWN YouTube Channel
Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.
About This Source - OWN
Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is an American basic cable channel jointly owned by Discovery Inc. and Harpo Studios that launched on January 1, 2011, replacing the Discovery Health Channel.
Initially a 50/50 joint venture, Discovery acquired a larger stake in the network in 2017. Harpo remains a “significant” minority stakeholder and Winfrey is contracted with the channel through at least 2025.
As of February 2015, OWN is available to approximately 81.9 million pay television households (70.3% of households with television) in the United States.