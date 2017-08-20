Home » Sport » Cricket » England Take 19 Wickets To Wrap Up 1st Test on Day 3 – England v West Indies 2017

England Take 19 Wickets To Wrap Up 1st Test on Day 3 – England v West Indies 2017

Sport Desk August 20, 2017 Cricket Leave a comment

England completed a remarkable victory on day three at Edgbaston, after West Indies lost 19 wickets having begun the day on 44-1 in their first innings. Stuart Broad overtook Ian Botham to become the England’s 2nd highest all-time leading wicket taker.

