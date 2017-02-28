England smash 379-8 to beat University of West Indies team by 117 runs

Runs, runs, runs as Eoin Morgan 95, Jason Roy 79, Joe Root 71 and Ben Stokes 61 take England’s total up to 379-8 in their opening warm-up game on their one-day tour of the West Indies.

The tour will feature three ODIs across the West Indian islands as England build up to the ICC Champions Trophy in the summer of 2017.

