Home » Sport » Football » FA Cup » England beat world champions USA | Matchday

England beat world champions USA | Matchday

Sport Desk March 6, 2017 FA Cup Leave a comment 0 Views

Subscribe to FATV: http://bit.ly/FATVSub

Ellen White scored a late winner as England beat world champions USA in the SheBelieves Cup in New Jersey.

The FA: http://www.thefa.com
Wembley Stadium: http://www.wembleystadium.com

TWITTER
The FA: http://www.twitter.com/fa
The England Football Team: http://www.twitter.com/england
Wembley Stadium: http://www.twitter.com/wembleystadium
The FA WSL: http://www.twitter.com/fawsl

FACEBOOK
The FA Cup: http://www.facebook.com/thefacup
The England Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam
The England Women’s Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandwomen
The FA WSL: http://www.facebook.com/fawsl
Wembley Stadium: http://www.facebook.com/wembleystadium

INSTAGRAM
The England Football Team: http://www.instagram.com/england

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield (Replay) Emirates FA Cup 2016/17 (R5) | Official Highlights

Subscribe to FATV: http://bit.ly/FATVSub Manchester City 5-1 Huddersfield Town – Emirates FA Cup 2016/17 Fifth …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd