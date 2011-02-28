Home » Business » Renewable Energy » Energy: Wave Power Sea Trials to Begin in Scotland

Energy: Wave Power Sea Trials to Begin in Scotland

Business Desk February 28, 2011 Renewable Energy 4 Comments

Ocean Power Technologies has begun sea trials of the PB150 PowerBuoy 33 miles off the coast of Invergordon, Scotland.

The PowerBuoy is an offshore wave energy converter, most of which is submerged below the water’s surface. Inside, a piston-like structure moves as the PowerBuoy® bobs with the rise and fall of the waves. This movement drives a generator, producing electricity, which is sent to the shore by an underwater cable.

The PB150 is the largest and most powerful device produced by the company so far and has a maximum power output of 150 kilowatts, which is comparable to a small wind turbine. The PB150 is 135 feet in length, and has a maximum diameter of 36 feet near the ocean surface.

A second PB150 is already under construction in the US for a proposed project in Oregon, and other projects in Australia, Japan and Europe may utilize the PB150. The PB40 is already operating in Oahu, Hawaii, having been connected in December 2009. This device has subsequently been connected to the power grid.

About Business Desk

Business Desk
Editors and staff from the Business Desk at The Global Herald.

4 comments

  1. cosma vasile
    May 25, 2017 at 11:35 am

    New, the patent is only available on europatet, on EPO.
    To see the patent ‘Dynanic Engine’ Search : RO 108893 on EPO

    Reply
  2. Cosma Vasile
    September 12, 2016 at 12:46 pm

    Link for patent “Dynamic Engine”

    http://bd.osim.ro/pdf/108000-/108800-/108893.pdf

    Reply
  3. cosma vasile
    May 11, 2011 at 8:54 am

    For accurate information please visit: Brevet RO no. 108893. MOTOR DYNAMIC FOR WAVE CATCHING

    Reply
  4. cosma vasile
    March 15, 2011 at 11:34 am

    Did you know that Romania has a technical solution with the highest efficiency to capture wave power?.
    Patent RO 108893 entitled Dynamic Engine for Sea Wave Energy Catching. A pioneering invention. It is estimated that â€œdynamic engineâ€ has the ability to catching wave energy at a rate of over 80% while the other technical solutions known worldwide, are not able to capture wave energy with a higher percentage of about 10-15%.
    Cosma Vasile Romania.

    Reply

