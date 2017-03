Long-ruling leader Hosni Mubarak has been acquitted of inciting deadly violence during the 2011 uprising in Egypt.

The 88-year-old was originally sentenced to life in prison for his alleged role in the killing of hundreds of peaceful protesters.

Al Jazeera’s Paul Chaderjian reports.

