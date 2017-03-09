Efforts to narrow digital divide in the US

Washington, DC – The new US telecommunications regulator is pledging to narrow what’s been called the digital divide.

The promise of broadband internet is still elusive for many low-income, elderly and rural Americans either due to high costs or poor to non-existent high-speed service in some areas.

Al Jazeera’s Tom Ackerman reports.

