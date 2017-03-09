Home » News » Efforts to narrow digital divide in the US

Efforts to narrow digital divide in the US

News Desk March 9, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Washington, DC – The new US telecommunications regulator is pledging to narrow what’s been called the digital divide.

The promise of broadband internet is still elusive for many low-income, elderly and rural Americans either due to high costs or poor to non-existent high-speed service in some areas.

Al Jazeera’s Tom Ackerman reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Football: French press ponders PSG’s ‘unspeakable’ surrender to Barcelona

Baffled French commentators were lost for words to describe what happened at the Nou Camp …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd