Edinburgh at 70: front row at the Festival

It has mushroomed to become the world’s largest annual cultural event: every August Edinburgh embraces theatre, comedy, literature, dance, fine art and every sort of performance you can imagine. The international festival was launched in 1947 as Europe emerged from the Second World War; we take a look back at how the performing arts have made the Scottish town a truly cosmopolitan capital over the decades.

Once a sidebar event, The Fringe has gone on to launch the careers of actors, comedians and masters of improvisation. Featuring the weird, the wacky, the personal and the political, current events are often a great source of material for performers in the fringe and no subject is off limits. France 24’s Olivia Salazar-Winspear sits down with two of the most exciting comedians this year: Sara Schaefer and Dane Baptiste. Tackling religion, race, gender and the afterlife, they make sure every moment is mined for its comic potential!

