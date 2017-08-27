Dustin Johnson extended highlights | Round 4 | THE NORTHERN TRUST

SUBSCRIBE to PGA TOUR now: http://pgat.us/vBxcZSh

In the final round of THE NORTHERN TRUST 2017, Dustin Johnson shoots 66 to make it into a playoff with Jordan Spieth and win on the par-4 18th.

THE NORTHERN TRUST will be contested for the first time on the prestigious Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury, New York, on Long Island. The 2017 Open champion, Jordan Spieth, headlines a stellar field in the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs. In 2016, Patrick Reed won the tournament by one stroke, claiming the fifth victory of his career.

**APOLOGIES TO ALL OF OUR VIEWERS OUTSIDE OF THE U.S. DUE TO TV LICENSING DEALS, WE CANNOT SHOW HIGHLIGHTS OUTSIDE OF THE U.S. NORMAL SERVICE WILL RESUME NEXT WEEK.**

