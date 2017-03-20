Drones used in fight against plastic pollution on UK beaches

A new initiative is combining drones, tidal studies and navigation technology to try and work out where the millions of tonnes of plastic we dump in the sea ends up.

The Plastic Tides project is mapping the journeys taken by rubbish such as plastic bottles before they wash up on our beaches.

Sky’s Technology Correspondent Tom Cheshire reports.

