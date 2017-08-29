Home » Sport » Football » Bundesliga » Dortmund’s Sahin is Back – Great Goal and Assist for Aubameyang

Dortmund’s Sahin is Back – Great Goal and Assist for Aubameyang

Sport Desk August 29, 2017 Bundesliga Leave a comment

Man of the Match display by the Turkey star.
Nuri Sahin was the architect of Dortmund’s 2-0 victory over Hertha Berlin. The midfield maestro’s goal and assist earn him the accolades as Man of the Match – and Man of the Matchday!

