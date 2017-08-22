Dortmund’s Bartra Dedicates Wonder Goal to Barcelona Victims

A maiden goal with a special meaning

Marc Barta not only scored his first Bundesliga goal on the opening matchday, but also gave goosebumps to everyone watching. The BVB star celebrated his stunning strike with a moving gesture in memory of the victims of the terrible terrorist attack in his homeland of Spain.

