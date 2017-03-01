‘Don’t be fooled by ‘Optimistic Trump”

Subscribe to France 24 now:

INTERNATIONAL PAPERS – Weds. 01.03.17: Join us as we take a look at reactions in the press and online to Donald Trump’s first major address to Congress. Trump called for unity after a turbulent start to his presidency.

