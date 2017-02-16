Home » News » Donald Trump attacks the media in heated news conference

Donald Trump attacks the media in heated news conference

News Desk February 16, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Even by the standards of Donald Trump it was an astonishing performance.

A relentless attack on his critics in Congress, the judiciary and the media, sustained over more than an hour at a White House news conference.

The President insisted there is no chaos in his administration, after his national security adviser quit and his key order to block some travellers was halted by the courts.

Instead, in a message he said was “direct to the American people”, he praised his own popularity and called his team a “finely tuned machine”. Watch the full news conference.

