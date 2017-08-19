Home » News » ‘Domino effect’: Dozens of vehicles pile up in row after mudflows sweep Crimea town

‘Domino effect’: Dozens of vehicles pile up in row after mudflows sweep Crimea town

August 19, 2017

Dozens of cars were swept away and piled up after massive mudflows caused by heavy rainfall rocked a resort town in Crimea, videos on social media show. The chain of wrecked vehicles triggered a 10-km traffic jam on the local highway.

