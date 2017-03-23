Home » News » Doctors in Liberia test new Ebola vaccine

Doctors in Liberia test new Ebola vaccine

News Desk March 23, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

Doctors in Liberia test new Ebola vaccine

It has been three years since the United Nations declared an Ebola outbreak in parts of West Africa.

Yet doctors still do not know how the virus was passed from animals to humans.

More than 10,000 people died from the disease across the region.

Doctors in Liberia are now testing a new vaccine on survivors.

Al Jazeera’s Nicolas Haque reports from Liberia’s capital, Monrovia.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Terror investigation underway in London

The attacker plowed through pedestrians and stabbed a police officer just outside the British Parliament.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd