Do Russians care? Kremlin cracks down after anti-corruption protests (part 2)

Sunday saw Russia’s biggest anti-government demonstrations in five years. Yet they may seem like a drop in the ocean. In cities from the Pacific port of Vladivostok to Saint Petersburg, determined supporters of Alexei Navalny turned out to protest corruption. But what’s 8,000 in a city of nearly 12 million? Why – despite two years of recession – are so many more Russians immune to the excesses of the elite?
Click here for PART ONE.
Produced by Michele BARBERO, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.
