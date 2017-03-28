Do Russians care? Kremlin cracks down after anti-corruption protests (part 2)

Subscribe to France 24 now:

Sunday saw Russia’s biggest anti-government demonstrations in five years. Yet they may seem like a drop in the ocean. In cities from the Pacific port of Vladivostok to Saint Petersburg, determined supporters of Alexei Navalny turned out to protest corruption. But what’s 8,000 in a city of nearly 12 million? Why – despite two years of recession – are so many more Russians immune to the excesses of the elite?

Produced by Michele BARBERO, François WIBAUX and Christopher DAVIS.

