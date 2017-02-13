Home » Sport » Horse Racing » British Horse Racing » Disko – Flogas Novice Chase (2017)

Disko – Flogas Novice Chase (2017)

Disko comes of age with a fine front-running performance to land the Grade 1 Flogas Novice Chasde at Leopardstown under Sean Flanagan for trainer Noel Meade. The Cheltenham Festival is up next for the grey, and an assignment in either the RSA Chase or the JLT Novices’ Chase awaits in March…

