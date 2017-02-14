Home » News » Differences between them have been obvious: Trump, Trudeau hold their first joint news conference

News Desk February 14, 2017 News Leave a comment 0 Views

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met for the first time at the White House. The two leaders focused on strengthening their countries’ relationship, free trade and women entrepreneurs, among other topics.
RT’s Gayane Chichakyan talks on the issue.

