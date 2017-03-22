Dier & Vardy watch back England’s 3-2 Germany win | FLASHBACK

Subscribe to FATV: http://bit.ly/FATVSub
Eric Dier and Jamie Vardy both got on the scoresheet as England came from behind to beat Germany 3-2 at the Olympiastadion. The two players relive their goals from the game and share their memories from the night.
The FA is For All: http://www.thefa.com/forall
The FA: http://www.thefa.com
Wembley Stadium: http://www.wembleystadium.com
The FA: http://www.twitter.com/fa
The England Football Team: http://www.twitter.com/england
Wembley Stadium: http://www.twitter.com/wembleystadium
The FA WSL: http://www.twitter.com/fawsl
The FA Cup: http://www.facebook.com/thefacup
The England Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandteam
The England Women’s Football Team: http://www.facebook.com/englandwomen
The FA WSL: http://www.facebook.com/fawsl
Wembley Stadium: http://www.facebook.com/wembleystadium
The England Football Team: http://www.instagram.com/england