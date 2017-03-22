Dier & Vardy watch back England’s 3-2 Germany win | FLASHBACK

Subscribe to FATV: http://bit.ly/FATVSub

Eric Dier and Jamie Vardy both got on the scoresheet as England came from behind to beat Germany 3-2 at the Olympiastadion. The two players relive their goals from the game and share their memories from the night.

