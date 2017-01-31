Deutsche Bank fined $630m over money laundering

Germany’s biggest bank has been fined almost $630 million by UK and US authorities over failing to identify $10 billion in suspicious transactions in which Russian clients changed money from roubles into dollars. Also today, an online campaign against Starbucks has somewhat backfired.
