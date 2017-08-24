Denmark gripped by ‘creepy’ death of Swedish journalist on submarine

Subscribe to France 24 now:

IN THE WORLD PAPERS – Thursday, August 24: We look at the political chaos and humanitarian catastrophe in Yemen’s two and a half year conflict. Also, Denmark is gripped by a chilling murder mystery between a renowned journalist and enigmatic inventor. Also, we look at the growing human cost of defending endangered wildlife and finally, #happybirthday to the humble hashtag!

