Sacramento Kings big man DeMarcus Cousins puts up 40 points (13-24 FG, 2-7 3PT) to go along with 12 rebounds and 8 assists, while Los Angeles Lakers guard Lou Williams scores 29 points (10-18 FG, 4-11 3PT) with 5 assists. The Kings beat the Lakers 97-96.
Home » Sport » Basketball » NBA » DeMarcus Cousins (40 Pts) and Lou Williams (29 Pts) Go Head-to-Head in L.A. | 02.14.17
Check Also
Top 10 NBA Plays of the Night: 02.13.17
Check out the top 10 plays of the night around the NBA, featuring Blake Griffin, …