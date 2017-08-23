Delight to Disaster – Müller Injures Himself with Helicopter Celebration

Bad luck for Müller after his goal against Augsburg

Despite firing his side to victory against Augsburg, it was an afternoon to forget for HSV’s Nicolai Müller. The attacker did a helicopter celebration after volleying home, but suffered an injury during the process that has put him out of action for the rest of 2017. We wish you a speedy recovery, Nicolai!

