Delight to Disaster – Müller Injures Himself with Helicopter Celebration

Sport Desk August 23, 2017 Bundesliga Leave a comment

Bad luck for Müller after his goal against Augsburg
Despite firing his side to victory against Augsburg, it was an afternoon to forget for HSV’s Nicolai Müller. The attacker did a helicopter celebration after volleying home, but suffered an injury during the process that has put him out of action for the rest of 2017. We wish you a speedy recovery, Nicolai!

