Del Potro, Nadal, Kyrgios dominate on day four | Cincinatti 2017 highlights day 4

Rafael Nadal, Juan Martin Del Potro, Nick Kyrgios, Grigor Dimitrov and Frances Tiafoe are all through to the Western and Southern Open fourth round with straight forward wins on day four.
