Home » News » Deep Black Sea: Cliff Diving World Cup takes place in Simeiz, Crimea

Deep Black Sea: Cliff Diving World Cup takes place in Simeiz, Crimea

News Desk August 26, 2017 News Leave a comment

Cliff Diving World Cup takes place in Simeiz, Crimea. Participants from 12 countries took part in the competition. One organizer said, “Two athletes could not come, they refused because they were influenced by their sponsors and threats from Ukraine. Letters were sent to everyone, including us, the organizers.”

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv
RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Israeli army deprives Palestinian villagers of solar power

The Israeli army has confiscated solar panels which provided much needed power to villagers in …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd