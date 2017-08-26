Deep Black Sea: Cliff Diving World Cup takes place in Simeiz, Crimea

Cliff Diving World Cup takes place in Simeiz, Crimea. Participants from 12 countries took part in the competition. One organizer said, “Two athletes could not come, they refused because they were influenced by their sponsors and threats from Ukraine. Letters were sent to everyone, including us, the organizers.”

