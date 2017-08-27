Home » Sport » Football » SPL » Dee off the mark after score draw with Hibs

Dee off the mark after score draw with Hibs

Sport Desk August 27, 2017

Dundee picked up their first point of the season as Kevin Holt’s early penalty earned them a 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Dens Park in the SPFL Ladbrokes Premiership. Anthony Stokes levelled for Neil Lennon’s men before the break but neither side could find a winner.

Dundee 1-1 Hibernian, 27/08/2017

