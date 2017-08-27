Dee off the mark after score draw with Hibs

Dundee picked up their first point of the season as Kevin Holt’s early penalty earned them a 1-1 draw with Hibernian at Dens Park in the SPFL Ladbrokes Premiership. Anthony Stokes levelled for Neil Lennon’s men before the break but neither side could find a winner.

Dundee 1-1 Hibernian, 27/08/2017

