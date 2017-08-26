Deadly unrest brakes out after spiritual leader convicted of rape in India

Dozens of people have been killed in violent unrest in Panchkula, the state of Haryana, on Friday, after actor and Dera Sacha Sauda spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape. More than 250 people were injured and over 2,500 of Singh’s supporters were detained by police.

