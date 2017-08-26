Home » News » Deadly unrest brakes out after spiritual leader convicted of rape in India

Deadly unrest brakes out after spiritual leader convicted of rape in India

News Desk August 26, 2017 News Leave a comment

Dozens of people have been killed in violent unrest in Panchkula, the state of Haryana, on Friday, after actor and Dera Sacha Sauda spiritual leader Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted of rape. More than 250 people were injured and over 2,500 of Singh’s supporters were detained by police.

COURTESY: RT’s RUPTLY video agency, NO RE-UPLOAD, NO REUSE – FOR LICENSING, PLEASE, CONTACT http://ruptly.tv

RT LIVE http://rt.com/on-air

Subscribe to RT! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RussiaToday

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_com
Follow us on Instagram http://instagram.com/rt
Follow us on Google+ http://plus.google.com/+RT
Listen to us on Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/rttv

RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.

About News Desk

News Desk
Editors and staff from the News Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

North Korea test-fires another ballistic missile

ABC News’ David Muir reports the stories people are buzzing about.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd