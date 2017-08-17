Home » Sport » Football » Bundesliga » David Alaba – Bayern München’s Free-kick Specialist

David Alaba – Bayern München’s Free-kick Specialist

Sport Desk August 17, 2017 Bundesliga Leave a comment

Bayern’s set-piece expert in Slow Motion
► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS

David Alaba is not only famous for his defending style as a left-back for Bayern München. The Austrian international is also well known for his free-kick skills. With our high-speed camera we have looked closely at the member of the German record champions to show you a different angle of the set-piece expert.

► Watch Bundesliga in your country: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCT

The Official Bundesliga YouTube channel gives you access to clips from Germany’s football league that you won’t find anywhere else. Subscribe now and visit us at https://bndsl.ga/comYT to see what all the noise is about!

About Sport Desk

Stories from the Sport Desk at The Global Herald.

Check Also

Abdou Diallo – Mainz’s new signing takes over the camera behind the scenes

Great fun at the Media Day in Mainz! ► Sub now: https://redirect.bundesliga.com/_bwCS Abdou Diallo has …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Built & Hosted by Silicon Dales
©2009-2016 24 Hour Trading Ltd