David Alaba – Bayern München’s Free-kick Specialist

Bayern’s set-piece expert in Slow Motion

David Alaba is not only famous for his defending style as a left-back for Bayern München. The Austrian international is also well known for his free-kick skills. With our high-speed camera we have looked closely at the member of the German record champions to show you a different angle of the set-piece expert.

